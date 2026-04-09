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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 9, 2026, midnight
In anticipation of splashdown, we present our countdown; the very best of the past month. It's the Top 10 of our Top 30 with a new tribute to Beruit from Galactic Caravan, and say hello to Doctor Nativo! Plus, brand new spins from Tokyo Ska Paradise, Jamaican veterans Inner Circle and more wonderful weirdness from Angine de Poitrine. Keeping time with the beat of the world!
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Galactic Caravan - Beruit (ft. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh)
Tinariwen - Amidinim Ehaf Solan
Doctor Nativo - Miren Quien Llego
Monsieur Doumani + Professor - Tritichtas (ft. Julisa)
Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 (Dieciocho) - Bella Estrella
Lucas Jesus - Desaparace
Sotomayor - Si te vas
Dub Colossus - Dub Will Keep Us Together
Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen
WITCH - Once In A Lifetime
Inner Circle - Stay Strong
Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - Zipangu (ft. Kenichi Asai)
Angine de Poitrine - Utzp CANCON

59:59

World Beat Canada Radio April 11 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:59 1 April 9, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:59  128Kbps mp3
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