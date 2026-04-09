In anticipation of splashdown, we present our countdown; the very best of the past month. It's the Top 10 of our Top 30 with a new tribute to Beruit from Galactic Caravan, and say hello to Doctor Nativo! Plus, brand new spins from Tokyo Ska Paradise, Jamaican veterans Inner Circle and more wonderful weirdness from Angine de Poitrine. Keeping time with the beat of the world!
Calcopyrite Communications
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Galactic Caravan - Beruit (ft. Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh) Tinariwen - Amidinim Ehaf Solan Doctor Nativo - Miren Quien Llego Monsieur Doumani + Professor - Tritichtas (ft. Julisa) Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 (Dieciocho) - Bella Estrella Lucas Jesus - Desaparace Sotomayor - Si te vas Dub Colossus - Dub Will Keep Us Together Altin Gun - Neredesin Sen WITCH - Once In A Lifetime Inner Circle - Stay Strong Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra - Zipangu (ft. Kenichi Asai) Angine de Poitrine - Utzp CANCON