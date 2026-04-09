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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 9, 2026, midnight
It's April and bevies are served this happy hour, from Melisande with Boisson D'Avril. Artemis 2 received a message from late astronaut Jim Lovell and we kick off the program with Bold Lovell, new from Boiled In Lead, Expect appearances from Vancouver-bound Gnoss and Dervish, and more new grooves from Haggis X-1. Join Patricia Fraser in the Celtic frontier!
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Boiled In Lead - Bold Lovell
Basco - Hog Eye Man
Haggis X-1 - Roots CANCON
Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Here to Stay CANCON
Gnoss - Vore Tullye
Dervish - The Rambling Irishman
Little Sparta - The Telling Of The Truth
Brogeal - Friday On My Mind
Toxic Frogs - Never Give Up
Willos - Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast
Le Vent Du Nord - Le Winnebago CANCON
Melisande - Boisson D'Avril CANCON
Sver - Love Boat
Afro Celt Sound System - Whirly 3

59:43

Celt In A Twist April 14 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:43 1 April 9, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:43  128Kbps mp3
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