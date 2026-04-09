Summary: It's April and bevies are served this happy hour, from Melisande with Boisson D'Avril. Artemis 2 received a message from late astronaut Jim Lovell and we kick off the program with Bold Lovell, new from Boiled In Lead, Expect appearances from Vancouver-bound Gnoss and Dervish, and more new grooves from Haggis X-1. Join Patricia Fraser in the Celtic frontier!