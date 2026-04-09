It's April and bevies are served this happy hour, from Melisande with Boisson D'Avril. Artemis 2 received a message from late astronaut Jim Lovell and we kick off the program with Bold Lovell, new from Boiled In Lead, Expect appearances from Vancouver-bound Gnoss and Dervish, and more new grooves from Haggis X-1. Join Patricia Fraser in the Celtic frontier!
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Boiled In Lead - Bold Lovell Basco - Hog Eye Man Haggis X-1 - Roots CANCON Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Here to Stay CANCON Gnoss - Vore Tullye Dervish - The Rambling Irishman Little Sparta - The Telling Of The Truth Brogeal - Friday On My Mind Toxic Frogs - Never Give Up Willos - Sweet Bonnie Lass From Belfast Le Vent Du Nord - Le Winnebago CANCON Melisande - Boisson D'Avril CANCON Sver - Love Boat Afro Celt Sound System - Whirly 3