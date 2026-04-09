Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260410.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- We will begin with 4 press reviews. France 24. Trumps threat to destroy the Iranian civilization received negative comments around the world- many questioned his mental stability. Trump said he does not worry that bombing civilian infrastructure is a ground for war crime charges. The massive Israeli 10 minute bombing of Lebanon on Wednesday took over the world press. Then I really wanted to air a story that had a sense of optimism- France 24 has a weekly show called People and Profit. Kate Moody hosted an episode called Iran War: Catalyst For Renewable Energy Push. She interviewed Harjeet Singh, Strategic Adviser for the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. In the excerpts I will play he talks about some countries reverting to burning coal because of the oil shortage, how India is now getting 51% of its energy from renewable sources, and an effort to tax the oil companies for their windfall profits.



From CUBA- Iran reported 30 universities had been attacked from the US and Israel. An independent source said that death toll in Iran was more than 3500. World Health Day was Tuesday, celebrating the establishment of the WHO in Geneva- the WHO suspended operations in Gaza after one of their workers died in a targeted attack, 1700 health workers have been killed in Gaza. The UN says 1.1 million people are displaced in Lebanon, where 1400 had been killed before the latest massacre on Wednesday. The Cuban Foreign Minister warned that the US intends to destroy Latin American and Caribbean unity.



From JAPAN- The PM Takaichi of Japan spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by phone on Tuesday. Trumps public genocide statements have not gone well globally, but many Iranians expressed fearlessness. 100 law experts based in the US denounced the military operation, suggesting there are grounds for war crime charges. The Pakistani PM Sharif who mediated the ceasefire says the agreement includes Lebanon. Ukraine forces continue to blow up Russian oil refineries in the Baltic Sea and more than 1400 km beyond the border.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Circus dogs jump when the trainer cracks his whip, but the really well-trained dog is the one that turns his somersault when there is no whip."

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Dan Roberts

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