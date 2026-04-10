Enter the triple crash: economy, climate and energy all in crisis mode. Keep a stock of cheap food on hand, just in case - on a small budget. Follow these tips. If a major Depression, should you move - or stay? The late Dr. Norman Myers of Oxford on eco-migration, a field he practically founded. Replay from Ecoshock 2009: financial crash, Peak Oil, and climate disruption - what you can do.
Interview and analysis by Alex Smith.
Selections from "LIFE AFTER THE CRASH", Feb, 27, 2009 Radio Ecoshock.
Various short sound clips.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:03 for stations to insert ID or announcements.