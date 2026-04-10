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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
economy climate energy - crisis mode
Weekly Program
Norman Myers, Alex Smith
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2026, midnight
Enter the triple crash: economy, climate and energy all in crisis mode. Keep a stock of cheap food on hand, just in case - on a small budget. Follow these tips. If a major Depression, should you move - or stay? The late Dr. Norman Myers of Oxford on eco-migration, a field he practically founded. Replay from Ecoshock 2009: financial crash, Peak Oil, and climate disruption - what you can do.
Interview and analysis by Alex Smith.

Selections from "LIFE AFTER THE CRASH", Feb, 27, 2009 Radio Ecoshock.

Various short sound clips.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 29:03 for stations to insert ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 260415 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 260415 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 6 Download File...
Ecoshock 260415 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 April 10, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 