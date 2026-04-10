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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
The Boomer Bus
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café, that was Neil Young from the highly acclaimed Harvest album. So hey welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 479 and today the café is packed with a busload of Baby Boomers, but we’ve got them covered with a Boomer pleasing music starting at 1959 and progressing one year at a time through 1976, with one song pulled from just about each year. We’ll spin The Beatles, Yardbirds, Rolling Stones, Doors, The Guess Who, David Bowie, Linda Ronstadt, Chicago and many more. You’ll just feel the years roll by, as we work our way through the hour. Then for fun, listen for some getting older observations from Andy Huggins, Karen Mills, Shane Gillis, and Justin McKinney. All that plus some other stuff thrown in just for fun. So hey let’s get on the Baby Boomer Bus, it’s going to be quite a ride right here at that little coastal radio café that serves up a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture. The year is 1959, let’s get it started with the King. This is Elvis Presley and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Old Man
Artist: Neil Young
LP: Harvest
Yr: 1972
Song 2: Hound Dog
Artist: Elvis Presley
LP: Elv1s 30 #1 Hits
Yr: 1959
Song 3: Old Guy One Liners
Artist: Andy Huggins
LP:
Yr:
Song 4: I Saw Her Standing There
Artist: The Beatles
LP: Please please me
Yr. 1963
Song 5: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction
Artist: The Rolling Stones
LP: Out of Our Heads [US]
Yr: 1965
Song 6: Smile on Me
Artist: Yardbirds
LP: Little Games
Yr: 1967
Song 7: And When I Die
Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears
LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1]
Year: 1968
Song 8: Who could replace Jim Morrison
Artist: Ray Manzarek
LP: David Letterman Show
Yr:
Song 9: Back Door Man
Artist: The Doors
LP: The Very Best of the Doors
Yr: 1969
Song 10: No Sugar Tonight
Artist: The Guess Who
LP: The Guess Who Collection
Yr: 1970
Song 11: Never Ask this at a nursing home
Artist: Karen Mills
LP:
Yr:
Song 12: Oh! You Pretty Things
Artist: David Bowie
LP: Hunky Dory
Yr: 1971
Song 13: Show Biz Kids
Artist: Steely Dan
LP: Countdown To Ecstasy
Yr: 1973
Song 14: Fox News-Black Church for Old White Dudes
Artist: Shane Gillis
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: You're No Good
Artist: Linda Ronstadt
LP: Heart Like A Wheel
Yr: 1974
Song 16: Saturday In The Park
Artist: Chicago
LP: Chicago V
Yr: 1975
Song 17: Funnel a Netty Pot
Artist: Justin McKinney
LP:
Yr:
Song 18: Takin' It To The Streets
Artist: The Doobie Brothers
LP: Takin It To The Streets
Yr: 1976
Song 19: Southern Girls
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: In Color
Yr: 1977
Song 20: Krewe D'etat
Artist: Galactic
LP: Ya-Ka-May
Yr: 2009
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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