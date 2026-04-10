Sonic Café #479/ The Boomer Bus

Subtitle: The Boomer Bus

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 10, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, that was Neil Young from the highly acclaimed Harvest album. So hey welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 479 and today the café is packed with a busload of Baby Boomers, but we’ve got them covered with a Boomer pleasing music starting at 1959 and progressing one year at a time through 1976, with one song pulled from just about each year. We’ll spin The Beatles, Yardbirds, Rolling Stones, Doors, The Guess Who, David Bowie, Linda Ronstadt, Chicago and many more. You’ll just feel the years roll by, as we work our way through the hour. Then for fun, listen for some getting older observations from Andy Huggins, Karen Mills, Shane Gillis, and Justin McKinney. All that plus some other stuff thrown in just for fun. So hey let’s get on the Baby Boomer Bus, it’s going to be quite a ride right here at that little coastal radio café that serves up a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture. The year is 1959, let’s get it started with the King. This is Elvis Presley and we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: Old Man

Artist: Neil Young

LP: Harvest

Yr: 1972

Song 2: Hound Dog

Artist: Elvis Presley

LP: Elv1s 30 #1 Hits

Yr: 1959

Song 3: Old Guy One Liners

Artist: Andy Huggins

LP:

Yr:

Song 4: I Saw Her Standing There

Artist: The Beatles

LP: Please please me

Yr. 1963

Song 5: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Artist: The Rolling Stones

LP: Out of Our Heads [US]

Yr: 1965

Song 6: Smile on Me

Artist: Yardbirds

LP: Little Games

Yr: 1967

Song 7: And When I Die

Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears

LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1]

Year: 1968

Song 8: Who could replace Jim Morrison

Artist: Ray Manzarek

LP: David Letterman Show

Yr:

Song 9: Back Door Man

Artist: The Doors

LP: The Very Best of the Doors

Yr: 1969

Song 10: No Sugar Tonight

Artist: The Guess Who

LP: The Guess Who Collection

Yr: 1970

Song 11: Never Ask this at a nursing home

Artist: Karen Mills

LP:

Yr:

Song 12: Oh! You Pretty Things

Artist: David Bowie

LP: Hunky Dory

Yr: 1971

Song 13: Show Biz Kids

Artist: Steely Dan

LP: Countdown To Ecstasy

Yr: 1973

Song 14: Fox News-Black Church for Old White Dudes

Artist: Shane Gillis

LP:

Yr:

Song 15: You're No Good

Artist: Linda Ronstadt

LP: Heart Like A Wheel

Yr: 1974

Song 16: Saturday In The Park

Artist: Chicago

LP: Chicago V

Yr: 1975

Song 17: Funnel a Netty Pot

Artist: Justin McKinney

LP:

Yr:

Song 18: Takin' It To The Streets

Artist: The Doobie Brothers

LP: Takin It To The Streets

Yr: 1976

Song 19: Southern Girls

Artist: Cheap Trick

LP: In Color

Yr: 1977

Song 20: Krewe D'etat

Artist: Galactic

LP: Ya-Ka-May

Yr: 2009

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





