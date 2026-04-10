Sonic Café, that was Neil Young from the highly acclaimed Harvest album. So hey welcome to the café, I’m your host Scott Clark and this is episode 479 and today the café is packed with a busload of Baby Boomers, but we’ve got them covered with a Boomer pleasing music starting at 1959 and progressing one year at a time through 1976, with one song pulled from just about each year. We’ll spin The Beatles, Yardbirds, Rolling Stones, Doors, The Guess Who, David Bowie, Linda Ronstadt, Chicago and many more. You’ll just feel the years roll by, as we work our way through the hour. Then for fun, listen for some getting older observations from Andy Huggins, Karen Mills, Shane Gillis, and Justin McKinney. All that plus some other stuff thrown in just for fun. So hey let’s get on the Baby Boomer Bus, it’s going to be quite a ride right here at that little coastal radio café that serves up a weekly dose of intelligent, eclectic music comedy and pop culture. The year is 1959, let’s get it started with the King. This is Elvis Presley and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Old Man Artist: Neil Young LP: Harvest Yr: 1972 Song 2: Hound Dog Artist: Elvis Presley LP: Elv1s 30 #1 Hits Yr: 1959 Song 3: Old Guy One Liners Artist: Andy Huggins LP: Yr: Song 4: I Saw Her Standing There Artist: The Beatles LP: Please please me Yr. 1963 Song 5: (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction Artist: The Rolling Stones LP: Out of Our Heads [US] Yr: 1965 Song 6: Smile on Me Artist: Yardbirds LP: Little Games Yr: 1967 Song 7: And When I Die Artist: Blood, Sweat & Tears LP: The Complete Columbia Singles [Disc 1] Year: 1968 Song 8: Who could replace Jim Morrison Artist: Ray Manzarek LP: David Letterman Show Yr: Song 9: Back Door Man Artist: The Doors LP: The Very Best of the Doors Yr: 1969 Song 10: No Sugar Tonight Artist: The Guess Who LP: The Guess Who Collection Yr: 1970 Song 11: Never Ask this at a nursing home Artist: Karen Mills LP: Yr: Song 12: Oh! You Pretty Things Artist: David Bowie LP: Hunky Dory Yr: 1971 Song 13: Show Biz Kids Artist: Steely Dan LP: Countdown To Ecstasy Yr: 1973 Song 14: Fox News-Black Church for Old White Dudes Artist: Shane Gillis LP: Yr: Song 15: You're No Good Artist: Linda Ronstadt LP: Heart Like A Wheel Yr: 1974 Song 16: Saturday In The Park Artist: Chicago LP: Chicago V Yr: 1975 Song 17: Funnel a Netty Pot Artist: Justin McKinney LP: Yr: Song 18: Takin' It To The Streets Artist: The Doobie Brothers LP: Takin It To The Streets Yr: 1976 Song 19: Southern Girls Artist: Cheap Trick LP: In Color Yr: 1977 Song 20: Krewe D'etat Artist: Galactic LP: Ya-Ka-May Yr: 2009
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.