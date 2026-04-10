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Program Information
Electronic Intifada Radio
10 April 2026
Weekly Program
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Ali Abunimah, Jon Elmer, Roqayah Chamseddine, Ahmad Hussam
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April 10, 2026, midnight
Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with American filmmaker and reporter Ahmad Hussam, the founder of the media project Propaganda and Co, who recently traveled across Iran during the war.

Israel launched one of the most intense airstrikes in Lebanon in recent memory. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports on the massacres of civilians.

On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer breaks down Hizballah’s combat footage from the defense of south Lebanon.

As Israel wreaks havoc on the humanitarian aid system, residents of tent camps in Gaza organize to distribute aid and solve daily problems. An article by Khaled Al-Qershali called "Restoring dignity to Gaza’s displaced" takes a closer look.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.

The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net

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00:58:00 1 April 10, 2026
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