Summary: Hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah speak with American filmmaker and reporter Ahmad Hussam, the founder of the media project Propaganda and Co, who recently traveled across Iran during the war.



Israel launched one of the most intense airstrikes in Lebanon in recent memory. Electronic Intifada contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports on the massacres of civilians.



On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer breaks down Hizballah’s combat footage from the defense of south Lebanon.



As Israel wreaks havoc on the humanitarian aid system, residents of tent camps in Gaza organize to distribute aid and solve daily problems. An article by Khaled Al-Qershali called "Restoring dignity to Gaza’s displaced" takes a closer look.