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Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
April 10, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/04/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-17/
#1 - Complete 4hr show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Charlie Skelton on Emergency Bilderberg lists Washington - 00:20:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Adil Raja role of Pakistan in Iran War peace talks, whispers of Armageddon - 00:50:00
#4 - EXCLUSIVE Moeen on the GV2000 emergency eschatology WWIII zoom seminar - 00:50:00
#5 - COMPLETE Matt Ehret Breaking Free of Psyops E1 The Enduring Influence of Satanist Aleister Crowley - 01:30:00
#6 - Abby Martin Went To Israel Its Worse Than You Think DDN - 00:10:00
#7 - Max Blumenthal, Israeli Agents in the White House, Judging Freedom - 00:30:00
#8 - Phil Giraldi, Will Trump Kill a Whole Civilization, Judging Freedom - 00:20:00
#9 - Norman Finkelstein thinks Trump is too humiliated to attack Iran again, Unapologetic - 01:20:00
#10 - Rabbi Elhanan Beck says Netanyahu is Amalek, Israel would kill millions of people, Unapolagetic - 01:10:00
#11 - Craig Murray Emergency WWIII Eschatology Seminar Global Vision 2000 - 00:30:00
#12 - Did MI6 make Hitler Jim Macgregor John ODowd Making 2 World Wars - 01:00:00
#13 - Matt Ehret Breaking Free of Psyops E1 The Enduring Influence of Satanist Aleister Crowley - 01:30:00
#14 - Rev Stephen Sizer, Christian Zionism Six Steps to Armageddon (2004) - 00:15:00

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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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04:00:00 1 April 10, 2026
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14   00:15:00  64Kbps mp3
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