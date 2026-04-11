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Program Information
Upbeat Music Hour
Upbeat Music Hour Show 299
Music
 Gary Flanagan  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2026, midnight
Golden oldies (60s, 70s, 80s, 90s)
Hosted and produced by Gary Flanagan

Download Program Podcast
01:00:00 1 March 4, 2026
Saint John NB Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 