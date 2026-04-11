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Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
Amplifying our Indigenous Voices to the World
Weekly Program
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
April 11, 2026, midnight
Indigenous in Music with Larry K and Melody McAuthur in our Spotlight Interview (Country)

Your tuned into Indigenous in Music with Larry K, and this week we're honored to have the incredible Melody McArthur joining us again. Melody is a multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and storyteller. She’s back with brand-new music, including a new single and an upcoming album, The Gospel Truth, arriving this May. She'll be stopping by into our spotlight at our Say Magazine Studios, come read all about her at our place on the web at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/melody-mcarthur

Also enjoy music from Melody McArthur, William Prince, Diyet & the Love Soldiers, The North Sound, Julian Taylor, 1915, Sinuupa, Maten, Shuit, Bobbi-Jo-Starr, Caleigh Cardinal, Robin Cisek, Scubba, Alanah, Mike Paul, The Melawmen Collective, Blue Mountain Tribe, Murray Porter, Stevie Salas, J.A.M, Janel Munoa, Campo, Bomba Estero, Los Amigos Invisibles, Sara Kae, Cary Morin and much more.

Visit us at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org to explore our programs, celebrate culture, and connect with powerful voices shaping our communities. Step inside Two Buffalo Studios, browse our SAY Magazine Library, and meet the incredible Artists and Entrepreneurs who are making an impact today.

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00:58:00 1 April 11, 2026
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