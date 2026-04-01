The Iranian people are unbroken and continue to resist the unprovoked aggression against their country. Iran has been very effective in this war of resistance, wrecking the American military presence in West Asia while using the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow entrance to the Persian Gulf, to choke off the flow of oil to the United States and its allies. America, the superpower, has real problems now.
Geopolitical Economy Report, "Iran is winning the war. This is why."
Silvio Rodriguez, "Cuba Va"
Gabriel Rockhill, "Celebrating the revolutionary contributions of Michael Parenti"
Back in the USSR Blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2026/04/iran-victorious.html