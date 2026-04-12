1. Find The Groove - Storm Watkins 2. Play - 88-Keys, David Kennedy 3. Crime Is Money instrumental - K-Def 4. Ill Vibe (instrumental) - Q-Tip 5. Unknowhowwedo (instrumental) - Ski and Redhanded 6. Do You Understand remix (instrumental) - Scam 7. Lodge - Starchildluke 8. Song in a Glass (inSTEMental) - Lord Quest 9. Circles - Venus Beats, Bao 10. Let’s Fly Away (Late Flight remix) - Myrts Son & Sean Wreckless 11. Skylight - Leav, Juicebox 12. Kappa Finesse Vibes Mix - Kuntzo 13. As The…(inSTEMental) - Erick Sermon 14. Da Kid Himself (instrumental) - Lord Finesse 15. Blaze and Axel - Elaquent 16. Talk Sweet - Che Grand 17. Hello Goodbye - Stan Forbee 18. Sunday - Midan 19. Lost in the Wind - Dibia$e 20. melon - Wun Two
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
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