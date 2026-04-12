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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Chill and Trill Mix
Music
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
April 12, 2026, midnight
1. Find The Groove - Storm Watkins
2. Play - 88-Keys, David Kennedy
3. Crime Is Money instrumental - K-Def
4. Ill Vibe (instrumental) - Q-Tip
5. Unknowhowwedo (instrumental) - Ski and Redhanded
6. Do You Understand remix (instrumental) - Scam
7. Lodge - Starchildluke
8. Song in a Glass (inSTEMental) - Lord Quest
9. Circles - Venus Beats, Bao
10. Let’s Fly Away (Late Flight remix) - Myrts Son & Sean Wreckless
11. Skylight - Leav, Juicebox
12. Kappa Finesse Vibes Mix - Kuntzo
13. As The…(inSTEMental) - Erick Sermon
14. Da Kid Himself (instrumental) - Lord Finesse
15. Blaze and Axel - Elaquent
16. Talk Sweet - Che Grand
17. Hello Goodbye - Stan Forbee
18. Sunday - Midan
19. Lost in the Wind - Dibia$e
20. melon - Wun Two
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+1 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:56:51 1 April 8, 2026
Gammatorium
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