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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
An interview with Cindy Cohn, author of Privacy's Defender
Weekly Program
Cindy Cohn, Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and author of Privacy's Defender: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Digital Surveillance
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
April 13, 2026, midnight
Cindy speaks with Suki Wessling [WINGS contributor, community radio host, and producer of The Babblery] in a discussion especially focused on the risks and benefits women face in navigating, using, and protecting themselves in the online world - and what regulatory support and enforcement might be helpful.
Produced for WINGS by Suki Wessling. WINGS Series Producer, Frieda Werden.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for (and with) community radio around the world since 1986. More info: wings.org

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00:28:50 1 April 13, 2026
US, Canada
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 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
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