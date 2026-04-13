WINGS #01-26 Women's Online World

Subtitle: An interview with Cindy Cohn, author of Privacy's Defender

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Cindy Cohn, Executive Director of the Electronic Frontier Foundation and author of Privacy's Defender: My Thirty-Year Fight Against Digital Surveillance

Date Published: April 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: Cindy speaks with Suki Wessling [WINGS contributor, community radio host, and producer of The Babblery] in a discussion especially focused on the risks and benefits women face in navigating, using, and protecting themselves in the online world - and what regulatory support and enforcement might be helpful.

Credits: Produced for WINGS by Suki Wessling. WINGS Series Producer, Frieda Werden.

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for (and with) community radio around the world since 1986. More info: wings.org



