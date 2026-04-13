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Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Dr. Menaka Guruswamy, Shiwali Patel (National Women’s Law Center), Judge Eboni K. Williams Gregory Talbert, Michael Talbert, (TV court show), Greg Gordon, Michael Taylor Gray, Congressman Gerry Studds, Whoopi Goldberg.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 13, 2026, midnight
Summary: Greg Gordon is remembered “In Memoriam Part 2,” India’s first openly queer MP is sworn in amid trans rights rollbacks, Belarus criminalizes LGBTQ “propaganda,” U-K veterans seek justice over past service bans, U-S schools lose transgender protections, L.A. schools face a probe in a trans teen case, a judge condemns conversion therapy, and Ma Rainey’s queer blues legacy is celebrated
Credits: Associate Producer/Host Brian DeShazor, News Producer Brian DeShazor, News Editor Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters Marcos Najera and Sarah Montague, Music by Harry Styles, Ma Rainey, Bronski Beat, Van Halen, and Kim Wilson.

Tribute to Greg Gordon part 2 Download Program Podcast
00:28:58 1 April 13, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
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 00:28:58  192Kbps mp3
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