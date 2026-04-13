Episode 319 - Can Joe ride the guidewire of the hydro pole

Subtitle: Episode 319 for Monday April 13th, 2026

Program Type: Regular Show

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Joe & Anthony

Contributor: The Joe and Anthony Show Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 13, 2026, midnight

Summary: We come back in our usual stall to give you one hell of a show, filled with the weirdest news and Joe freaking out!

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