The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Hannah Murnen
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
April 14, 2026, midnight
Most of us aren’t aware of just how much carbon dioxide is emitted from biomass waste such as sawdust, forest thinnings, and agricultural residuals but woody biomass energy production emits roughly double the carbon pollution per unit of electricity of coal, and 4.5 times that of gas. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Hannah Murnen, the Chief Technology Officer at a carbon dioxide removal startup known as Graphyte to learn more about the company and the industry as a whole. We discuss how their technology is able to safely store biomass waste that would otherwise decompose or be burned, and get a better understanding of how carbon offsets work.
Track: Splanky
Artist: Christian McBride
Album: Getting’ To It
Label: Verve
Year: 1995

Track: Ain’t That Good News
Artist: Sam Cooke
Album: Ain’t That Good News
Label: RCA
Year: 1964

Track: Let It Grow
Artist: Eric Clapton
Album: 461 Ocean Boulevard
Label: RSO
Year: 1974

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 14, 2026
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 