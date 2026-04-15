The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Michael Slate Show
“Israel” was NEVER legitimate: Historian Ilan Pappe, the Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, the Truth about the Apartheid State of Israel and the Incremental Genocide of the Palestinian People 
Weekly Program
Ilan Pappe (Historian, Author) 
 Michael Slate  Contact Contributor
April 15, 2026, midnight
In 2014, Michael Slate interviewed Ilan Pappe, Israeli historian, and author of many works, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine. This has renewed relevance today, in the context of the ongoing Israeli/US genocide in Gaza. The interview was conducted during an earlier Israeli assault.
Michael Slate, Host and Producer
Henry Carson, Assistant Producer  
Broadcast ready with a break and can accommodate local id if needed. If you use the show or simply check it out, write to us at MSlate1950@gmail.com with your comments, criticisms, suggestions and questions.  

TMSS-260415 Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 15, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 