Notes: I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!

calkoat@gmail.com



Buraka Som Systema - Puro Mambo

Antonio Carlos & Jocafi - Ta Com Medo Por Que

Alex Cuba - Para Contarte este Amor CANCON

Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON

Balkan Taksim - Orhideja

Noura Mint Seymali - Ch'tib (Nana)

Los de Abajo - The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum

Novalima - Canto Del Agua

Invisible System - Fruit Is Good For You

Charlie Chimi – Celular

Amadou and Mariam (ft. Fally Ipupa) - Sonfo

Altin Gun - Zuluf Dokulmus Yuze

Venezonix - Para Cantarle a San Juan (ft. San Juan USA)

Motorists - Cristobal CANCON

JNBO & Friends - Dogs



59:57



