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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 16, 2026, midnight
Our ride on the global side takes us to Portugal, Brazil, Chad, Serbia, Mauritania, Mexico, Peru, Ethiopia, Dominica, Mali, Puerto Rico and Australia, touching home base in Canada along the way. Free passage, zero blockades. Call shotgun and join us for an hour of World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Buraka Som Systema - Puro Mambo
Antonio Carlos & Jocafi - Ta Com Medo Por Que
Alex Cuba - Para Contarte este Amor CANCON
Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON
Balkan Taksim - Orhideja
Noura Mint Seymali - Ch'tib (Nana)
Los de Abajo - The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum
Novalima - Canto Del Agua
Invisible System - Fruit Is Good For You
Charlie Chimi – Celular
Amadou and Mariam (ft. Fally Ipupa) - Sonfo
Altin Gun - Zuluf Dokulmus Yuze
Venezonix - Para Cantarle a San Juan (ft. San Juan USA)
Motorists - Cristobal CANCON
JNBO & Friends - Dogs

59:57

World Beat Canada Radio April 18 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:57 1 April 16, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:57  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 