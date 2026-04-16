Our ride on the global side takes us to Portugal, Brazil, Chad, Serbia, Mauritania, Mexico, Peru, Ethiopia, Dominica, Mali, Puerto Rico and Australia, touching home base in Canada along the way. Free passage, zero blockades. Call shotgun and join us for an hour of World Beat Canada.
Calcopyrite Communications
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Buraka Som Systema - Puro Mambo Antonio Carlos & Jocafi - Ta Com Medo Por Que Alex Cuba - Para Contarte este Amor CANCON Afrotronix - Chila Chila Step CANCON Balkan Taksim - Orhideja Noura Mint Seymali - Ch'tib (Nana) Los de Abajo - The Lunatics Have Taken Over The Asylum Novalima - Canto Del Agua Invisible System - Fruit Is Good For You Charlie Chimi – Celular Amadou and Mariam (ft. Fally Ipupa) - Sonfo Altin Gun - Zuluf Dokulmus Yuze Venezonix - Para Cantarle a San Juan (ft. San Juan USA) Motorists - Cristobal CANCON JNBO & Friends - Dogs