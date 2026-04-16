The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 16, 2026, midnight
Join Celt In A Twist under the main tent for ScotFestBC, June 19 and 20 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam for Celtic music you won't hear anywhere else. Plus, live entertainment from The Barra McNeils and more. Pipes and fiddles aplenty this hour with newcomers, Broom Bezzums, Haggis X-1, Cabbie Drennan + Dervish (April 26 @ The Rio) & The Ollam (April 27 @ The Pearl) You got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

The Go Set - Opportunities
Brogeal - Stuck Inside
Haggis X-1 - March Of The Tartan Turtles CANCON
Jane & Kyle - Cazedero CANCON
Broom Bezzums - Crooked Jack
Dervish - Whelan's
Boiled In Lead - Je T'aime Helena
Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON
The Ollam - The Arrows That Murder Sleep
Cabbie Drennan Band - Plough and Sew
Celtica - Thunderstruck/It's A Long Way/Highway To Hell
Daimh - Loch Eilt Narrows
Shooglenifty - A Fistful Of Euro

59:43

Celt In A Twist April 21 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:43 1 April 16, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:43  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 