Summary: Join Celt In A Twist under the main tent for ScotFestBC, June 19 and 20 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam for Celtic music you won't hear anywhere else. Plus, live entertainment from The Barra McNeils and more. Pipes and fiddles aplenty this hour with newcomers, Broom Bezzums, Haggis X-1, Cabbie Drennan + Dervish (April 26 @ The Rio) & The Ollam (April 27 @ The Pearl) You got yer Celt In A Twist!