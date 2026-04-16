Join Celt In A Twist under the main tent for ScotFestBC, June 19 and 20 at Town Centre Park in Coquitlam for Celtic music you won't hear anywhere else. Plus, live entertainment from The Barra McNeils and more. Pipes and fiddles aplenty this hour with newcomers, Broom Bezzums, Haggis X-1, Cabbie Drennan + Dervish (April 26 @ The Rio) & The Ollam (April 27 @ The Pearl) You got yer Celt In A Twist!
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The Go Set - Opportunities Brogeal - Stuck Inside Haggis X-1 - March Of The Tartan Turtles CANCON Jane & Kyle - Cazedero CANCON Broom Bezzums - Crooked Jack Dervish - Whelan's Boiled In Lead - Je T'aime Helena Tiller's Folly - The Pirate Bold KirkConnell CANCON The Ollam - The Arrows That Murder Sleep Cabbie Drennan Band - Plough and Sew Celtica - Thunderstruck/It's A Long Way/Highway To Hell Daimh - Loch Eilt Narrows Shooglenifty - A Fistful Of Euro