Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260417.mp3 (29:00)



From GERMANY- Excerpts from an interview with Stephen Walt, a professor of international affairs at Harvards Kennedy School. He recently published an article called “the United States has become a rogue state.” He says the war on Iran show the limits of American power, and it raises doubts about the current American foreign policy leadership. He defines a rogue state as one that is a threat to international peace. The US is viewed by its allies as impulsive and predatory, who now see China as a more responsible player in world affairs.



From FRANCE- In London thousands of people protested the arrests of 1500 on charges of terrorism for carrying signs supporting the group Palestine Action- another 523 were charged with terrorism for their signs. In France a draft bill, called the Yandy ban, that would make any statement opposing the state of Israel a crime of antisemitism is being heard in Parliament. More than 2100 Lebanese, including 168 children, have been killed by Israeli forces in the past 6 weeks. Ukraine is using robot attack vehicles in the war with Russia.



From JAPAN- NGOs and a group of atomic bomb survivors are asking the Japanese government to lead the charge on the upcoming nuclear non-proliferation treaty in New York this month. This week marked three years of deadly war between the military and paramilitary in Sudan- over 59,000 have died.



From CUBA- There were numerous large demonstrations of solidarity for Cuba in major cities in Europe last Saturday. Israeli PM Netanyahu revealed last week that JD Vance reports to him daily. In the West Bank, Israeli forces fired tear gas at Palestinian students having a school session outdoors. In NYC 100 anti-war protestors led by Jewish Voice For Peace were arrested outside Chuck Shumers office.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"If the main pillar of the system is living a lie, then it is not surprising that the fundamental threat to it is living the truth."

--Vaclav Haval



Dan Roberts

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