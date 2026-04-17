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Program Information
Radio Curious
Weekly Program
Ed Reinhart & Barry Vogel, Esq.
 Radio Curious - Barry Vogel  Contact Contributor
April 17, 2026, midnight
Ed Reinhart alias Earl Dixon, has been “boogying” his way around Mendocino County for over three decades. He has been calling himself “Rico Suave” since his last trip to Ecuador. Reinhart is best know as the king of boogie-woogie and blues. With his release in the mid 90′s of “Got Some On My Fingers”, which featured tunes he crafted, the CD was a regional hit with all of his fans and it established him as a musical force locally. He has been the front man for many local boogie/R&B bands including the “Burning Sensations”. Recently Reinhart has been living in Italy and Virginia, we began our visit by asking him what had taken him to live away from Mendocino over the last few years.

Ed Reinhart visited the Radio Curious studio on the January 12, 2009. The book he recommends is “The Pillars of the Earth,” by Ken Follett.
Barry Vogel, Esq. is the host and producer.
Ignacio Ayala is the assistant producer.
As Radio Curious begins the 30th year of weekly broadcast, we're proud to be a part of the Library of Congress Audio Division. Our interviews cover a curiously wide variety of topics about life and ideas. Currently all of our half-hour, long-form interviews are from the Radio Curious archives. The website is www.radiocurious.org.

We ask that you please let us know if your station airs Radio Curious. If listen on line, please let us know your source. We would like to add you to our list of syndicate stations.
Being curious as we are, we do welcome questions, feedback and program ideas.

Thank you for listening.
Barry Vogel, Host and Producer

Ed Reinhart– "Mendocino Music" Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 Jan. 12, 2009
Ukiah, California
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 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
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