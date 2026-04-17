Sonic Café #480/ Spy GUYZ: Cyber Wars

Subtitle: Spy GUYZ: Cyber Wars

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 17, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café, where secrets hide in the static and danger lurks behind every login. That was Duran Duran’s electrified Bond theme A View to a Kill, I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 480, This time the Sonic Café presents the return of Spy Guyz with a new digital twist—we’re calling this one Cyber Wars. You see the Cold War really never ended; it’s just gone online. From our little café out here in the Pacific Northwest, we’ll dive deep into the high-tech battlegrounds of espionage where firewalls replace safes and keyboard warriors wear no tuxedos. A place where China can spy on you through your vacuum cleaner, and packet sniffers run rampant across the Internet. Ahh yeah. Our music mix is packed with tracks any spy would love. Listen for the Luminol Test from The Woggles, Diamante from Blue States, also Chaz Jankel, Interpol, The Cure, New Order, The Killer Groove Formula and many more. So join us as we guide you through how espionage has evolved—where spies lurk in the shadows and follow every tap of your keyboard. Whether you're a seasoned secret agent, or just someone trying to remember their password, this one’s for you. So jack in, and keep that VPN close. This is Spy Guyz: Cyber Wars… and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.

Credits: Song 1: A View To A Kill 007

Artist: Duran Duran

LP: Now That's What I Call Music 5

Yr: 1985

Song 2: Luminol Test

Artist: The Woggles

LP: Tally Ho!

Yr: 2025

Song 3: Diamente

Artist: Blue States

LP: Nothing Changes Under The Sun

Yr: 2001

Song 4: Submission

Artist: Chaz Jankel

LP: A Bit On the Side

Yr. 2008

Song 5: Narc

Artist: Interpol

LP: Antics

Yr: 2004

Song 6: TV Woo

Artist: Mick Karn

LP: The Concrete Twin

Yr: 2010

Song 7: The Game

Artist: New Order

LP: Music Complete

Year: 2015

Song 8: Make It Last All Night (feat. Rage)

Artist: Bill Conti

LP: Best Of Bond… James Bond 50 Years – 50 Tracks

Yr: 2012

Song 9: Peter gunn theme

Artist: The Killergroove Formula

LP: Cocktail Hour - 16 Intoxication Lounge Tracks

Yr: 2017

Song 10: Fascination Street

Artist: The Cure

LP: Disintegration

Yr: 1989

Song 11: Firing Squad

Artist: Lifehouse

LP: Out Of The Wasteland

Yr: 2015

Song 12: In the Sky

Artist: Moston+Malente

LP: Ursula 1000: Ursadelica

Yr: 2004

Song 13: Manhunt (Source)

Artist: Roy Budd

LP: Tomorrow Never Comes

Yr: 1978

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





