Sonic Café, where secrets hide in the static and danger lurks behind every login. That was Duran Duran’s electrified Bond theme A View to a Kill, I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 480, This time the Sonic Café presents the return of Spy Guyz with a new digital twist—we’re calling this one Cyber Wars. You see the Cold War really never ended; it’s just gone online. From our little café out here in the Pacific Northwest, we’ll dive deep into the high-tech battlegrounds of espionage where firewalls replace safes and keyboard warriors wear no tuxedos. A place where China can spy on you through your vacuum cleaner, and packet sniffers run rampant across the Internet. Ahh yeah. Our music mix is packed with tracks any spy would love. Listen for the Luminol Test from The Woggles, Diamante from Blue States, also Chaz Jankel, Interpol, The Cure, New Order, The Killer Groove Formula and many more. So join us as we guide you through how espionage has evolved—where spies lurk in the shadows and follow every tap of your keyboard. Whether you're a seasoned secret agent, or just someone trying to remember their password, this one’s for you. So jack in, and keep that VPN close. This is Spy Guyz: Cyber Wars… and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: A View To A Kill 007 Artist: Duran Duran LP: Now That's What I Call Music 5 Yr: 1985 Song 2: Luminol Test Artist: The Woggles LP: Tally Ho! Yr: 2025 Song 3: Diamente Artist: Blue States LP: Nothing Changes Under The Sun Yr: 2001 Song 4: Submission Artist: Chaz Jankel LP: A Bit On the Side Yr. 2008 Song 5: Narc Artist: Interpol LP: Antics Yr: 2004 Song 6: TV Woo Artist: Mick Karn LP: The Concrete Twin Yr: 2010 Song 7: The Game Artist: New Order LP: Music Complete Year: 2015 Song 8: Make It Last All Night (feat. Rage) Artist: Bill Conti LP: Best Of Bond… James Bond 50 Years – 50 Tracks Yr: 2012 Song 9: Peter gunn theme Artist: The Killergroove Formula LP: Cocktail Hour - 16 Intoxication Lounge Tracks Yr: 2017 Song 10: Fascination Street Artist: The Cure LP: Disintegration Yr: 1989 Song 11: Firing Squad Artist: Lifehouse LP: Out Of The Wasteland Yr: 2015 Song 12: In the Sky Artist: Moston+Malente LP: Ursula 1000: Ursadelica Yr: 2004 Song 13: Manhunt (Source) Artist: Roy Budd LP: Tomorrow Never Comes Yr: 1978
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.