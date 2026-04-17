Judy Bello on China

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Judy Bello, Wilton Vought

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 17, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode is “Judy Bello on China”, in which I (Wilton Vought) interview Judy Bello about her 2025 trip to China. among other things.



Judy Bello has been an antiwar activist since she started protesting the Vietnam war in 1969.



Today she is editor and administrator of a number of antiwar websites including the United National Antiwar Coalition, No To War, Sovereignty Support Movement, Ban Killer Drones and Sanctions Kill.



She loves to visit countries that are pivotal to world peace and development in the global south, and has visited Syria, Lebanon, and Iran several times.

Credits: Audio recorded at WBDY-LP via Cleanfeed and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent.



2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

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Version 1: A 59 minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro.



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