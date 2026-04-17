Hizballah resistance fighters mount a fierce offense, engaging invading forces in sustained close range confrontations that have reportedly resulted in mounting losses. Researcher and journalist Roqayah Chamseddine files a report from south Lebanon.
Taha Zeinali and Sara Larijani co-founded the Center for Resistance, Development and Sovereignty Studies at the University of Tehran. They join hosts Nora Barrows-Friedman and Ali Abunimah to talk about the “We defend Iran” social media campaign.
On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer brings us the latest on the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net