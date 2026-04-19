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Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Lamanda Joy speech (replay)
Weekly Program
Lamanda Joy
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
April 19, 2026, midnight
You see crazy food prices! Last week I covered preparing an emergency food supply on a budget. The next step is community food growing. This Spring is a great time to start your neighborhood on Victory Gardens. This speech by Lamanda Joy to Great Lakes Bioneers tells you how. First broadcast in 2012, ways to get local food going never get old.
Great Lakes Bioneers conference November 4th, 2012 recorded for Radio Ecoshock by Kelly Pierce of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:49

Ecoshock 260422 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 April 19, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
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 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 12 Download File...
Ecoshock 260422 LoFi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 April 19, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
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 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 9 Download File...
Ecoshock 260422 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 April 19, 2026
Boundary BC Canada
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 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 