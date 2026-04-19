You see crazy food prices! Last week I covered preparing an emergency food supply on a budget. The next step is community food growing. This Spring is a great time to start your neighborhood on Victory Gardens. This speech by Lamanda Joy to Great Lakes Bioneers tells you how. First broadcast in 2012, ways to get local food going never get old.
Great Lakes Bioneers conference November 4th, 2012 recorded for Radio Ecoshock by Kelly Pierce of the Chicago Independent Media Center.
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 30:49