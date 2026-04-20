The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. DJ Christian B - We Be Free 02. Alex Finkin, Dj Disciple, N-W-N- - House Music Is--- (N-W-N- B Mix) 03. El Bravo - Sonic Abstract EP (Depths Unknown) 04. DJ Spen, Gary Hudgins, Sarah Sophia - Don-t Be Afraid (Sarah Sophia-s Disco Party Mix) 05. Jullian Gomes, Sio - 1000 Memories 06.Stacy Kidd, Tiffany Jenkins - Look In My Eyes (Main Mix) 07. Abel, Brutha Basil, Peacey - Hand Made (Peacey Remix Instrumental) 08. Miss Malevich, Kali Mija, Doug Gomez - The Difference (Doug Gomez Remix) 09. Tshegotmm, Pat Lezizmo - Life Is Too Short 10. Seb Skalski, Rona Ray - It-s Getting Started (House Extended Mix)
2026 Sean Savage
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.