WINGS #02-26 Gloria Steinem 1996

Subtitle: Speech on Feminist Family Values

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Gloria Steinem, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, feminist activist

Date Published: April 20, 2026, midnight

Summary: Gloria Steinem, now 92 years old, is releasing a new memoir. Thirty years ago, she addressed the Feminist Family Values forum hosted by the Foundation for a Compassionate Society, in Austin, Texas. This recording is excerpted from a 45-minute event. It is highly relevant today.

Credits: Excerpted from an event that can be viewed here: http://gift-economy.com/feminist-family-values-part-3/. Editing and announcing by Eliza Graney and Frieda Werden. Event conceived by Genevieve Vaughan.

Notes: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info: wings.org



