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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Speech on Feminist Family Values
Weekly Program
Gloria Steinem, co-founder of Ms. Magazine, feminist activist
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
April 20, 2026, midnight
Gloria Steinem, now 92 years old, is releasing a new memoir. Thirty years ago, she addressed the Feminist Family Values forum hosted by the Foundation for a Compassionate Society, in Austin, Texas. This recording is excerpted from a 45-minute event. It is highly relevant today.
Excerpted from an event that can be viewed here: http://gift-economy.com/feminist-family-values-part-3/. Editing and announcing by Eliza Graney and Frieda Werden. Event conceived by Genevieve Vaughan.
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the global women's movement and related issues for community radio since 1986. More info: wings.org

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Updated from 1996
00:28:49 1 April 20, 2026
Austin, Texas; British Columbia, Canada
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 00:28:49  128Kbps mp3
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