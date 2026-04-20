Hungary’s political shift as Viktor Orbán is unseated by Péter Magyar, an Australian court allows trans exclusion at lesbian events, Montana affirms transgender legal recognition, the Pride flag is restored at Stonewall National Monument, and National Poetry Month revisits the 1979 March on Washington with Allen Ginsberg, Paula Gunn Allen, and Audre Lorde.
Credits: Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News Producer Brian DeShazor, News Editor Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters Melanie Keller and Tanya Kane-Parry, Music by Music by Elizabeth Clyde, Blackberri, and Kim Wilson.