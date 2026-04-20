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Program Information
THIS WAY OUT
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
Weekly Program
Viktória Serdült, Daniela Vancic, Nicole Mowbray, Brad Hoylman-Sigal, Allen Ginsberg, Paula Gunn Allen, and Audre Lorde
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 20, 2026, midnight
Hungary’s political shift as Viktor Orbán is unseated by Péter Magyar, an Australian court allows trans exclusion at lesbian events, Montana affirms transgender legal recognition, the Pride flag is restored at Stonewall National Monument, and National Poetry Month revisits the 1979 March on Washington with Allen Ginsberg, Paula Gunn Allen, and Audre Lorde.
Credits: Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News Producer Brian DeShazor, News Editor Ebony Joseph, NewsWrap reporters Melanie Keller and Tanya Kane-Parry, Music by Music by
Elizabeth Clyde, Blackberri, and Kim Wilson.

Echoes of Queer Poetry Download Program Podcast
00:28:58 1 April 20, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
  View Script
    
 00:28:58  192Kbps mp3
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