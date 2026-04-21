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Program Information
Charles Coe Memorial Celebration
Action/Event
 chuck u. rosina  Contact Contributor
April 21, 2026, midnight
A gathering of Charles Coe's friends and mentors paying tribute to this most warm and dignified Boston area writer.
Event MC and Producer:
Roberto Mighty
Recorded and edited by Chuck Rosina

Charles Coe Memorial Celebration Download Program Podcast
Charles Coe Memorial Celebration
00:26:46 1 April 11, 2026
Boston Public Library Main Branch
  View Script
    
 00:26:46  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 