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Program Information
The Low Power Hour with Carl Blare
7
Carl Blare
 Fred Moe  Contact Contributor
April 21, 2026, midnight
first in a series of broadcasts from the late Carl Blare regarding low power broadcasting

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01:00:00 1 April 21, 2026
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