Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action and the Peace Action Education Fund; Rebecca Roberts, Organizing Manager of the group About Face: Veterans Against the War; Colombia and (the) Netherlands Convene Historic First International Summit to Phase out...
As Americans Increasingly Oppose Trump’s Iran War, Pressure Building on Congress to Invoke War Powers Act; Amid Iran War, Increasing Number of US Service Members Seek Advice on Conscientious Objector Status; Osprey Orielle Lake, Founder, Executive Director, Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network.