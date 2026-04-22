Between the Lines for April 22, 2026

Subtitle: Released Date: April 22, 2026

Program Type: Action/Event

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action and the Peace Action Education Fund; Rebecca Roberts, Organizing Manager of the group About Face: Veterans Against the War; Colombia and (the) Netherlands Convene Historic First International Summit to Phase out...

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 22, 2026, midnight

Summary: As Americans Increasingly Oppose Trump’s Iran War, Pressure Building on Congress to Invoke War Powers Act; Amid Iran War, Increasing Number of US Service Members Seek Advice on Conscientious Objector Status; Osprey Orielle Lake, Founder, Executive Director, Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network.

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