Sonic Café #481/ Fire, Ice and Attitude

Subtitle: Fire, Ice and Attitude

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Scott Clark

Contributor: Scott Clark Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 23, 2026, midnight

Summary: Sonic Café—with the Foo Fighters, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café! I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 481.



This time the Sonic Café brings the fire and the ice. Social Distortion cranks out a scorching take on Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire, and Diana Ross turns the whole world Upside Down. You’ll also hear Paramore from 2022, plus a raw unplugged version of What It’s Like by Everlast, and a bizarre moment when the Allman Brothers nearly threw down with Johnny Rotten on late-night TV.



Around the bottom of the hour, the Sonic Café time machine jumps back to 1953 for Little Willie John’s I’m Shakin’. And if you need laughs, we’ve got you covered—Kellen Erskine uncovers the Red Sox World Series secret, and Josh Johnson makes the case for why the chill Winter Olympics are just plain better than the Summer Games.



Plus, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor—Only Seniors, It’s like Only Fans... but ahh strictly for seniors.



All that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way. So buckle up. It’s eclectic. It’s unexpected. And it’s fun. From 1973, let’s jump in with the New York Dolls—because that’s just the way we do it here at the Sonic Café.



Credits: Song 1: Times Like These [HD]

Artist: Foo Fighters

LP:

Yr: 2002

Song 2: PERSONALITY CRISIS

Artist: NEW YORK DOLLS

LP: NEW YORK DOLLS

Yr: 1973

Song 3: Ring Of Fire

Artist: Social Distortion

LP: Social Distortion

Yr: 1990

Song 4: Done Somebody Wrong

Artist: The Allman Brothers Band

LP: The Allman Brothers Band at Fillmore East (Deluxe Edition)

Yr. 1971

Song 5: Upside Down

Artist: Diana Ross

LP: Diana

Yr: 1980

Song 6: This Is Why

Artist: Paramore

LP:

Yr: 2022

Song 7: Rocks

Artist: Primal Scream

LP: Crestion Stories

Year: 1994

Song 8: What It's Like (live acoustic)

Artist: Everlast

LP: More Songs of the Ungrateful Living

Yr:

Song 9: I'm Shakin'

Artist: Little Willie John

LP:

Yr: 1953

Song 10: Baseball Field Differences

Artist: Kellen Erskine

LP:

Yr:

Song 11: Social Climb

Artist: Idkhow

LP:

Yr: 2019

Song 12: Only Seniors

Artist: SNL

LP: SNL

Yr: 2025

Song 13: When The Lights Come On

Artist: They Might Be Giants

LP: I Like Fun

Yr: 2018

Song 14: Winter Olympics vs Summer Olympics

Artist: Josh Johnson

LP:

Yr:

Song 15: Smoke From a Distant Fire

Artist: Sanford Townsend Band

LP:

Yr: 1977

Song 16: Back in Black (AC/DC Cover)

Artist: Scary Pockets ft. Joanna Jones & Joe Bonamassa

LP:

Yr: 2023

Song 17: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh - Seq. 27

Artist: Nora Orlandi

LP: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh

Yr: 1970

Notes: About the Producer

Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.



Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.



That belief became The Sonic Café.

About the Sonic Café

The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.



Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.



Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.



New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.



Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.





