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Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Fire, Ice and Attitude
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
April 23, 2026, midnight
Sonic Café—with the Foo Fighters, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café! I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 481.

This time the Sonic Café brings the fire and the ice. Social Distortion cranks out a scorching take on Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire, and Diana Ross turns the whole world Upside Down. You’ll also hear Paramore from 2022, plus a raw unplugged version of What It’s Like by Everlast, and a bizarre moment when the Allman Brothers nearly threw down with Johnny Rotten on late-night TV.

Around the bottom of the hour, the Sonic Café time machine jumps back to 1953 for Little Willie John’s I’m Shakin’. And if you need laughs, we’ve got you covered—Kellen Erskine uncovers the Red Sox World Series secret, and Josh Johnson makes the case for why the chill Winter Olympics are just plain better than the Summer Games.

Plus, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor—Only Seniors, It’s like Only Fans... but ahh strictly for seniors.

All that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way. So buckle up. It’s eclectic. It’s unexpected. And it’s fun. From 1973, let’s jump in with the New York Dolls—because that’s just the way we do it here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Times Like These [HD]
Artist: Foo Fighters
LP:
Yr: 2002
Song 2: PERSONALITY CRISIS
Artist: NEW YORK DOLLS
LP: NEW YORK DOLLS
Yr: 1973
Song 3: Ring Of Fire
Artist: Social Distortion
LP: Social Distortion
Yr: 1990
Song 4: Done Somebody Wrong
Artist: The Allman Brothers Band
LP: The Allman Brothers Band at Fillmore East (Deluxe Edition)
Yr. 1971
Song 5: Upside Down
Artist: Diana Ross
LP: Diana
Yr: 1980
Song 6: This Is Why
Artist: Paramore
LP:
Yr: 2022
Song 7: Rocks
Artist: Primal Scream
LP: Crestion Stories
Year: 1994
Song 8: What It's Like (live acoustic)
Artist: Everlast
LP: More Songs of the Ungrateful Living
Yr:
Song 9: I'm Shakin'
Artist: Little Willie John
LP:
Yr: 1953
Song 10: Baseball Field Differences
Artist: Kellen Erskine
LP:
Yr:
Song 11: Social Climb
Artist: Idkhow
LP:
Yr: 2019
Song 12: Only Seniors
Artist: SNL
LP: SNL
Yr: 2025
Song 13: When The Lights Come On
Artist: They Might Be Giants
LP: I Like Fun
Yr: 2018
Song 14: Winter Olympics vs Summer Olympics
Artist: Josh Johnson
LP:
Yr:
Song 15: Smoke From a Distant Fire
Artist: Sanford Townsend Band
LP:
Yr: 1977
Song 16: Back in Black (AC/DC Cover)
Artist: Scary Pockets ft. Joanna Jones & Joe Bonamassa
LP:
Yr: 2023
Song 17: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh - Seq. 27
Artist: Nora Orlandi
LP: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh
Yr: 1970
About the Producer
Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.

Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.

That belief became The Sonic Café.
About the Sonic Café
The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.

Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.

Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.

New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.

Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.

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00:58:00 1 April 23, 2026
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