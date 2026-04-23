Sonic Café—with the Foo Fighters, so hey welcome to our little coastal radio café! I’m Scott Clark, and this is episode 481.
This time the Sonic Café brings the fire and the ice. Social Distortion cranks out a scorching take on Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire, and Diana Ross turns the whole world Upside Down. You’ll also hear Paramore from 2022, plus a raw unplugged version of What It’s Like by Everlast, and a bizarre moment when the Allman Brothers nearly threw down with Johnny Rotten on late-night TV.
Around the bottom of the hour, the Sonic Café time machine jumps back to 1953 for Little Willie John’s I’m Shakin’. And if you need laughs, we’ve got you covered—Kellen Erskine uncovers the Red Sox World Series secret, and Josh Johnson makes the case for why the chill Winter Olympics are just plain better than the Summer Games.
Plus, a big Sonic Café welcome to our newest sponsor—Only Seniors, It’s like Only Fans... but ahh strictly for seniors.
All that plus some other neat stuff thrown in along the way. So buckle up. It’s eclectic. It’s unexpected. And it’s fun. From 1973, let’s jump in with the New York Dolls—because that’s just the way we do it here at the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Times Like These [HD] Artist: Foo Fighters LP: Yr: 2002 Song 2: PERSONALITY CRISIS Artist: NEW YORK DOLLS LP: NEW YORK DOLLS Yr: 1973 Song 3: Ring Of Fire Artist: Social Distortion LP: Social Distortion Yr: 1990 Song 4: Done Somebody Wrong Artist: The Allman Brothers Band LP: The Allman Brothers Band at Fillmore East (Deluxe Edition) Yr. 1971 Song 5: Upside Down Artist: Diana Ross LP: Diana Yr: 1980 Song 6: This Is Why Artist: Paramore LP: Yr: 2022 Song 7: Rocks Artist: Primal Scream LP: Crestion Stories Year: 1994 Song 8: What It's Like (live acoustic) Artist: Everlast LP: More Songs of the Ungrateful Living Yr: Song 9: I'm Shakin' Artist: Little Willie John LP: Yr: 1953 Song 10: Baseball Field Differences Artist: Kellen Erskine LP: Yr: Song 11: Social Climb Artist: Idkhow LP: Yr: 2019 Song 12: Only Seniors Artist: SNL LP: SNL Yr: 2025 Song 13: When The Lights Come On Artist: They Might Be Giants LP: I Like Fun Yr: 2018 Song 14: Winter Olympics vs Summer Olympics Artist: Josh Johnson LP: Yr: Song 15: Smoke From a Distant Fire Artist: Sanford Townsend Band LP: Yr: 1977 Song 16: Back in Black (AC/DC Cover) Artist: Scary Pockets ft. Joanna Jones & Joe Bonamassa LP: Yr: 2023 Song 17: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh - Seq. 27 Artist: Nora Orlandi LP: Lo Strano Vizio Della Signora Wardh Yr: 1970
About the Producer Scott Clark grew up outside Chicago with a radio always nearby. The sound of the 1960s and ’70s left a lasting impression, sparking an early love of music and the art of radio itself. That passion quickly turned into a lifelong habit—listening, collecting, and discovering music across every format imaginable.
Over time, the collection grew massive, the crates got heavier, and eventually everything went digital. What never changed was the belief that radio could be smarter, broader, and more fun than what most commercial stations allow.
That belief became The Sonic Café. About the Sonic Café The Sonic Café is a high-production, eclectic radio program designed to feel like great radio used to—while sounding unlike anything on the dial today. The show is set in an imaginary café overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast, a relaxed and inviting space where music, comedy, and pop culture flow together naturally.
Unlike tightly formatted commercial playlists, the Sonic Café draws from a massive range of artists, genres, and eras. Each show blends new discoveries with deep catalog gems, presented in a fast-paced, engaging, and carefully curated format.
Each episode is 58 minutes long, leaving room for station IDs, promos, and PSAs. Programs are delivered as 256 kbps constant-bit-rate MP3 files, ready for broadcast.
New episodes are released weekly and are completely evergreen, never tied to specific dates, seasons, or events. All music is presented in a no-repeat format—once a song airs, it never airs again. Stations can easily combine episodes to create multi-hour program blocks with no duplication.
Complete playlists and show notes are available at facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio. Listeners and stations may contact the producers at SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com.