Is there a doctor in the house? Not this hour, but you get your own Personal Jesus from Al-Qasar. Plus, all-new tracks from Catalonia, Galicia and Tunisia. We go microtonal with Angine de Poitrine, future tropical with Rizomagic and explore new sounds from North Africa with Tamikrest, Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai. It's good for what ails ya. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
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Trevol - Lo Pardal Baiuca & Mondra - Mazarocas Didon - Ballyah CANCON Angine de Poitrine - Sarniezz CANCON Calara Serra Lopez - Mari Paz Rizomagic - Orbital Al-Qasar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus) Tamikerst - Imanin Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai - Unchanging Game The Expanders - Merciless Dub Mellow Mark & Boomrush - Obrigado Massive Attack ft. Tom Waits - Boots On The Ground Invisible System - Penzy Dub