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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 23, 2026, midnight
Is there a doctor in the house? Not this hour, but you get your own Personal Jesus from Al-Qasar. Plus, all-new tracks from Catalonia, Galicia and Tunisia. We go microtonal with Angine de Poitrine, future tropical with Rizomagic and explore new sounds from North Africa with Tamikrest, Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai. It's good for what ails ya. World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Trevol - Lo Pardal
Baiuca & Mondra - Mazarocas
Didon - Ballyah CANCON
Angine de Poitrine - Sarniezz CANCON
Calara Serra Lopez - Mari Paz
Rizomagic - Orbital
Al-Qasar - Kisisel Isa (Personal Jesus)
Tamikerst - Imanin
Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai - Unchanging Game
The Expanders - Merciless Dub
Mellow Mark & Boomrush - Obrigado
Massive Attack ft. Tom Waits - Boots On The Ground
Invisible System - Penzy Dub

59:56

World Beat Canada Radio April 25 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:56 1 April 23, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
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 00:59:56  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 6 Download File...
 