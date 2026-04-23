Summary: Is there a doctor in the house? Not this hour, but you get your own Personal Jesus from Al-Qasar. Plus, all-new tracks from Catalonia, Galicia and Tunisia. We go microtonal with Angine de Poitrine, future tropical with Rizomagic and explore new sounds from North Africa with Tamikrest, Natacha Atlas & Samy Bishai. It's good for what ails ya. World Beat Canada Radio!