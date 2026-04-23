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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 23, 2026, midnight
Marked by virtuosic playing and a sense of musical adventure, a new generation is taking Celtic where it's never been before. Explore a world of possibilities with Orkney's Gnoss, Breton's Trouz Bras, Germany's Broom Bezzums and Rum Ragged from Newfoundland & Labrador. This ain't your grandpappy's Celtic. You've got your Celt In A Twist!
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster
The Ollam - Streams Of Silver
Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree CANCON
Spirit Of Canada - Home For A Rest CANCON
Broom Bezzums - A Soulin'
Trouz Bras - Pride and Prejudice
Urban Trad - Berim Dance
The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON
Pat Chessell - This Is The Life
Tradish - The South Sligo Set
Gnoss - Stroma
Eamonn Coyne & Chris Drever - Isle Of France
Valtos - Charlies On The Run

59:00

Celt In A Twist April 28 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:00 1 April 23, 2026
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:59:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 