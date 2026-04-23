Marked by virtuosic playing and a sense of musical adventure, a new generation is taking Celtic where it's never been before. Explore a world of possibilities with Orkney's Gnoss, Breton's Trouz Bras, Germany's Broom Bezzums and Rum Ragged from Newfoundland & Labrador. This ain't your grandpappy's Celtic. You've got your Celt In A Twist!
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Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster The Ollam - Streams Of Silver Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree CANCON Spirit Of Canada - Home For A Rest CANCON Broom Bezzums - A Soulin' Trouz Bras - Pride and Prejudice Urban Trad - Berim Dance The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON Pat Chessell - This Is The Life Tradish - The South Sligo Set Gnoss - Stroma Eamonn Coyne & Chris Drever - Isle Of France Valtos - Charlies On The Run