Notes: I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!

calkoat@gmail.com



Peatbog Faeries - The Jesster

The Ollam - Streams Of Silver

Rum Ragged - The Apple Tree CANCON

Spirit Of Canada - Home For A Rest CANCON

Broom Bezzums - A Soulin'

Trouz Bras - Pride and Prejudice

Urban Trad - Berim Dance

The Real McKenzies - Scotland The Brave CANCON

Pat Chessell - This Is The Life

Tradish - The South Sligo Set

Gnoss - Stroma

Eamonn Coyne & Chris Drever - Isle Of France

Valtos - Charlies On The Run



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