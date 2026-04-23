Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260424.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- The G7 is meeting in Paris to discuss the environment, but climate change has been left off the agenda, so as not to offend the Trump administration. Antonia Kerrigan explains the global changing view of using fossil fuels. There is also a first conference called Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels beginning in Colombia.



From GERMANY- Excerpts from an interview with Steven Everts, Director of the EU Institute for Security Studies. The topic is the world’s increasing uncertainty about the US, in terms of military and foreign policy. Can the EU depend on armed support from a country that is starting wars nearby and then demanding assistance in the Strait of Hormuz? Will the EU seek support from the Gulf States, Asia, and other international partners? Will the EU create a unified military force? This interview begins with a statement made by Mark Carney PM of Canada last Sunday



From JAPAN- Japan has eased restrictions on overseas transfers of lethal weapons, which was formerly banned in their Peace constitution. US veterans and military families took part in a protest at the US Capitol against the war on Iran- 60 were swiftly arrested.



From CUBA- The leaders of Mexico, Brazil, and Spain met in Barcelona and expressed great concern about the US inflicted humanitarian crisis in Cuba- they pledged more aid to the island. Amnesty International released its global Human Rights Report, describing the leaders of Israel and the US as voracious predators intent upon economic and political domination. The Geneva Based Euro Med Human Rights Monitor warned that the new divided Rafa plan designed by Jared Kurshner is a plan for ethnic cleansing.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



"Some people say that the climate crisis is something we have all created. But that is just another convenient lie. Because if everyone is guilty then no one is to blame."

--Greta Thunberg



Dan Roberts

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