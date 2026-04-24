Summary: Host Ali Abunimah speaks with Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, an Iranian scholar of international law and political economy at the University of Tehran. She was expelled from Yale last year amid a broader government crackdown on Palestine solidarity. She offers a view of the war that sharply contradicts Western narratives – one defined not by internal division or collapse, but by solidarity, political clarity and a deepening sense of shared struggle across the region – above all with Palestine.



Host Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us excerpts from two articles recently published by the Electronic Intifada. Tamara Nassar reports that Israel is establishing facts on the ground in the occupied West Bank faster than ever before in Israel’s largest land grab since the Nakba. Bombed, wounded, used as human shields and humiliated. Ohood Nassar writes that women recount abuse at hands of the Israeli military.

