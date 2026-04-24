Host Ali Abunimah speaks with Dr. Helyeh Doutaghi, an Iranian scholar of international law and political economy at the University of Tehran. She was expelled from Yale last year amid a broader government crackdown on Palestine solidarity. She offers a view of the war that sharply contradicts Western narratives – one defined not by internal division or collapse, but by solidarity, political clarity and a deepening sense of shared struggle across the region – above all with Palestine.
Host Nora Barrows-Friedman brings us excerpts from two articles recently published by the Electronic Intifada. Tamara Nassar reports that Israel is establishing facts on the ground in the occupied West Bank faster than ever before in Israel’s largest land grab since the Nakba. Bombed, wounded, used as human shields and humiliated. Ohood Nassar writes that women recount abuse at hands of the Israeli military.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net