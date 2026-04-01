Notes:

#1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Shazad Akbar Imran Khan anti corruption minister on drones plus physical and legal attacks on him here in UK 24Apr26 - 01:00:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Chris Cole Drone Wars Oxford Peace Group and CND Iran Warm bombers demo Sat 25Apr26 - 00:25:00

#4 - Starmer faces MPs over his Mandelson appointment despite FO vetting failure - 02:30:00

#5 - Jeremy Corbyn, how Peter Mandelson destroyed the Labour Party - 00:12:00

#6 - Prof Jeffrey Sachs on Ukraine and is the Iran war over? - 00:25:00

#7 - Michael Hudson US economy Ponzi scheme Iran war could collapse w Ben Norton - 00:35:00

