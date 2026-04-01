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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Shazad Akbar Imran Khan anti corruption minister on drones plus physical and legal attacks on him here in UK
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
April 24, 2026, midnight


https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/04/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-20/

#1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Shazad Akbar Imran Khan anti corruption minister on drones plus physical and legal attacks on him here in UK 24Apr26 - 01:00:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Chris Cole Drone Wars Oxford Peace Group and CND Iran Warm bombers demo Sat 25Apr26 - 00:25:00
#4 - Starmer faces MPs over his Mandelson appointment despite FO vetting failure - 02:30:00
#5 - Jeremy Corbyn, how Peter Mandelson destroyed the Labour Party - 00:12:00
#6 - Prof Jeffrey Sachs on Ukraine and is the Iran war over? - 00:25:00
#7 - Michael Hudson US economy Ponzi scheme Iran war could collapse w Ben Norton - 00:35:00

Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
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 04:00:00  56Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
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 01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 4 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
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 00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
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 02:30:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
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 00:12:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:25:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 April 24, 2026
  View Script
    
 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 