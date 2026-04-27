The Mix Sessions is a journey through hypnotic rhythms and soulful deep house groove. Featuring slush, atmospheric textures.
TRACKLIST
01. Moe Turk - Lift Me Up (Original Mix) 02. Marvin Zeyss - Next To You (Maya Jane Coles Remix) 03. Nathan Haines - Night Moves (Crackazat Remix) 04. Frankie Knuckles - I'll Take You There (Director's Cut Classic Signature Mix) 05. Kings Of Tomorrow - I Need To Love Me (Sandy Rivera's Club Mix) 06. Babert - Time After Time (Extended Mix) 07. Sonny Fodera - Feeling You (Deep Mix) 08. Susan Esthera - Orion (Original Mix) 09. Terry Dexter - You Saved Me (Michael Gray Extended Mix) 10. Jimpster - You Got My Love
2026 Sean Savage
Immerse yourself in the hypnotic rhythms and soulful grooves of The Mix Sessions, a journey through the finest in deep house music. You will be guided seamlessly from lush, atmospheric textures to bass-heavy, late-night floor-fillers. Expect carefully selected tracks from underground legends and rising talent, featuring sultry vocals, deep basslines, and subtle melodies that evolve and breathe.
Perfect for late-night listening, chill pre-games, or focused creative work, The Mix Sessions delivers a vibe that's introspective, warm, and undeniably smooth. Whether you're a longtime deep house lover or just discovering the sound, tune in.