Summary: People around the world have heard how Zohran Mamdani's campaign for Mayor of New York succeeded through person to person conversations throughout the city. Apparently rare in US politics today, that approach has deep roots in rural Appalachia, which curiously enough is the setting of Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance. Beth Howard, author of the book Song for a Hard Hit People, discusses the region's radical, multi-racial labor history, as well as her own history of community solidarity, her opinion of J.D. Vance, and her organizing philosophy and practice.