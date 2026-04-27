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Program Information
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Song for a Hard-Hit People by Beth Howard
Weekly Program
Beth Howard, author of Song for a Hard-Hit People: A Memoir of Antiracist Solidarity from a Coal Miner's Daughter
 WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service  Contact Contributor
April 27, 2026, midnight
People around the world have heard how Zohran Mamdani's campaign for Mayor of New York succeeded through person to person conversations throughout the city. Apparently rare in US politics today, that approach has deep roots in rural Appalachia, which curiously enough is the setting of Hillbilly Elegy by JD Vance. Beth Howard, author of the book Song for a Hard Hit People, discusses the region's radical, multi-racial labor history, as well as her own history of community solidarity, her opinion of J.D. Vance, and her organizing philosophy and practice.
Interview by Arlene Zaucha originally aired in the series Her Turn, on WORT-FM. Adapted for WINGS by Frieda Werden. Music excerpts: Hazel Dickens, from They'll Never Keep Us Down; and Ani di Franco from the 1931 Florence Reece song Which Side Are You On?
WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service has been covering the Global Women's Movement for community radio since 1986. More info and links to archives: www.wings.org

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00:28:50 1 April 27, 2026
WORT-FM, Madison, Wisconsin, WINGS
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