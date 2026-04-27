The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives toreplace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
THIS WAY OUT
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine
2
Daniela Vancic, Donald Trump, Essex Hemphill, Zachary James
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
April 27, 2026, midnight
This Way Out’s Brian DeShazor talks with Out Opera and Broadway actor Zachary James,
Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law ruled illegal as a new leader faces pressure to reform, the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a religious rights clash over queer families, Australia lifts blood donation restrictions for gay and bi men, Tennessee declares “Nuclear Family Month” to counter Pride, a trans custody case sparks international intervention, and a Trump photo-op goes off-script. Reported this week by Michael LeBeau and Michael Taylor Gray. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News Producer Brian DeShazor, News Editor Ebony Joseph, Rainbow Rewind producer Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor, NewsWrap reporters Michael LeBeau and Michael Taylor Gray, Music by Music by Zachary James, Andrew Lippa, Phillip Glass and Kim Wilson.

Zachary James Out on Stage Download Program Podcast
00:28:50 1 April 27, 2026
Los Angeles, CA
  View Script
    
 00:28:50  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 