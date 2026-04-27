This Way Out’s Brian DeShazor talks with Out Opera and Broadway actor Zachary James, Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ law ruled illegal as a new leader faces pressure to reform, the U.S. Supreme Court takes up a religious rights clash over queer families, Australia lifts blood donation restrictions for gay and bi men, Tennessee declares “Nuclear Family Month” to counter Pride, a trans custody case sparks international intervention, and a Trump photo-op goes off-script. Reported this week by Michael LeBeau and Michael Taylor Gray. Those stories and more this week when you find “This Way Out.”
Associate Producer/Host Lucia Chappelle, News Producer Brian DeShazor, News Editor Ebony Joseph, Rainbow Rewind producer Sheri Lunn and Brian DeShazor, NewsWrap reporters Michael LeBeau and Michael Taylor Gray, Music by Music by Zachary James, Andrew Lippa, Phillip Glass and Kim Wilson.