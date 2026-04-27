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Program Information
Walkuman Style
Weekly Program
Gamma Krush
 Gamma Krush  Contact Contributor
April 27, 2026, midnight
1. Lay Up Line - Dysfunkshunal Familee feat. Napoleon Da Legend, Grae Wulf and Nejma Nefertiti
2. Stand Tall - Citero
3. Pity The Fool - Nef & KEL
4. The Bush (remix) - Bush Babees feat. Chubb Rock and Rampage
5. Deep in the Groove - Kaydron
6. It's A Vibe - The Troubles feat. Spectac & Amiri
7. Both OGs - Padre Tóxico feat. Ras Kass (kuts by E. Kwality)
8. Blinders - Greg Cypher feat. Headkrack and Tuesday Talaga
9. One Prize - Bop Alloy
10. Back - A-F-R-O
11. Wussdaplan - Cella Dwellas
12. Cinematic - KLIM Beats
13. Lunar Funk - Evil Needle
14. Looking Back - Kakarot & Bare Beats
16. Word... - AEPIC
17. Strange Files - Sleep Sinatra & Heather Gray
18. Rocket Science - Dookie Bros.
19. Behind Enemy Lines - DJ I-Truth & Yahzeed Divine
20. It's New York - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and Masta Ace
21. With You - Cruz Ocho feat. Nika
22. Aquarius - Apollo Brown
23. Transit - Philanthrope
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario

Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario

Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.

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00:57:18 1 April 20, 2026
Gammatorium
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