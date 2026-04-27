1. Lay Up Line - Dysfunkshunal Familee feat. Napoleon Da Legend, Grae Wulf and Nejma Nefertiti 2. Stand Tall - Citero 3. Pity The Fool - Nef & KEL 4. The Bush (remix) - Bush Babees feat. Chubb Rock and Rampage 5. Deep in the Groove - Kaydron 6. It's A Vibe - The Troubles feat. Spectac & Amiri 7. Both OGs - Padre Tóxico feat. Ras Kass (kuts by E. Kwality) 8. Blinders - Greg Cypher feat. Headkrack and Tuesday Talaga 9. One Prize - Bop Alloy 10. Back - A-F-R-O 11. Wussdaplan - Cella Dwellas 12. Cinematic - KLIM Beats 13. Lunar Funk - Evil Needle 14. Looking Back - Kakarot & Bare Beats 16. Word... - AEPIC 17. Strange Files - Sleep Sinatra & Heather Gray 18. Rocket Science - Dookie Bros. 19. Behind Enemy Lines - DJ I-Truth & Yahzeed Divine 20. It's New York - Stylistic Murder feat. O.C. and Masta Ace 21. With You - Cruz Ocho feat. Nika 22. Aquarius - Apollo Brown 23. Transit - Philanthrope
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.