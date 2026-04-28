The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
ALERT THE FIRST $49 MINUTES DID NOT RECORD SO THIS IS ONLY A LITTLE OVR HALF THE SHW
Hey Listeners,
I missed a couple of weeks, but I am back with stories and music to share. Plus it’s fund drive so we’ll talk about that too. It’s great to be here and I missed doing my Monday night thing.
The Haberdasher
Ken Pomeroy Days Getting Darker Cruel Joke Rounder Black Belt Eagle Scout Nobody The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek Ken Pomeroy & John Moreland Coyote Coyote - Single Rounder Joy Harjo Stomp All Night Insomnia and Seven Steps to Grace Smithsonian Folkways Recordings Ken Pomeroy Flannel Cowboy Christmas Lights In April Rounder Continental Drifters Some of Shelly's Blues Continental Drifters Razor & Tie Susan Cowsill Just Believe It (feat. Amanda Shaw & Mark Meaux) Just Believe It (Americana Remix) Threadhead Records The Cowsills She Said To Me Global (Deluxe) Omnivore Recordings The Cowsills Gettin' Into That Sunny, Sunny Feelin' Again The Cowsills Mercury Records The Partridge Family I Can Feel Your Heartbeat Partridge Family Album Buddha Records Peter Holsapple She and Me The Face of 68 Label 51 Recordings The dB's Amplifier (2024 Remaster) Repercussion (2024 Remaster) Propeller Sound Recordings The Hobart Brothers & Lil' Sis Hobart All Things Being Equal At Least We Have Each Other The Hobart Brothers & Lil' Sis Hobart Jon Dee Graham Things Might Turn Out Right Knoxville Skyline - EP Jon Dee Graham Angine de Poitrine Sherpa Vol.1 Angine de Poitrine The Residents Rest Aria Meet the Residents Cryptic Corporation Los Straitjackets New Siberia Jet Set (Bonus Track Version) Yep Roc Records Angine de Poitrine Fabienk Vol.II Angine de Poitrine Blue Orpheus Orchestra She Flies Through Starry Skies She Flies Through Starry Skies - Single 12277162 Records DK Richard Dawson Ogre Peasant Weird World Annie & the Caldwells I Made It Can't Lose My (Soul) Luaka Bop Tara Clerkin Trio The Turning Ground On The Turning Ground - EP World of Echo Creole String Beans Here Come the Girls Shrimp Boots & Vintage Suits Threadhead Records Rebirth Brass Band (I Feel Like) Busting Loose Ultimate Rebirth Brass Band Mardi Gras Records Panorama Jazz Band I Almost Forgot About the Blues I Almost Forgot About the Blues - Single Panorama Records