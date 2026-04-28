Notes: ALERT THE FIRST $49 MINUTES DID NOT RECORD SO THIS IS ONLY A LITTLE OVR HALF THE SHW



Hey Listeners,



I missed a couple of weeks, but I am back with stories and music to share. Plus it’s fund drive so we’ll talk about that too. It’s great to be here and I missed doing my Monday night thing.



The Haberdasher



Ken Pomeroy Days Getting Darker Cruel Joke Rounder

Black Belt Eagle Scout Nobody The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek

Ken Pomeroy & John Moreland Coyote Coyote - Single Rounder

Joy Harjo Stomp All Night Insomnia and Seven Steps to Grace Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Ken Pomeroy Flannel Cowboy Christmas Lights In April Rounder

Continental Drifters Some of Shelly's Blues Continental Drifters Razor & Tie

Susan Cowsill Just Believe It (feat. Amanda Shaw & Mark Meaux) Just Believe It (Americana Remix) Threadhead Records

The Cowsills She Said To Me Global (Deluxe) Omnivore Recordings

The Cowsills Gettin' Into That Sunny, Sunny Feelin' Again The Cowsills Mercury Records

The Partridge Family I Can Feel Your Heartbeat Partridge Family Album Buddha Records

Peter Holsapple She and Me The Face of 68 Label 51 Recordings

The dB's Amplifier (2024 Remaster) Repercussion (2024 Remaster) Propeller Sound Recordings

The Hobart Brothers & Lil' Sis Hobart All Things Being Equal At Least We Have Each Other The Hobart Brothers & Lil' Sis Hobart

Jon Dee Graham Things Might Turn Out Right Knoxville Skyline - EP Jon Dee Graham

Angine de Poitrine Sherpa Vol.1 Angine de Poitrine

The Residents Rest Aria Meet the Residents Cryptic Corporation

Los Straitjackets New Siberia Jet Set (Bonus Track Version) Yep Roc Records

Angine de Poitrine Fabienk Vol.II Angine de Poitrine

Blue Orpheus Orchestra She Flies Through Starry Skies She Flies Through Starry Skies - Single 12277162 Records DK

Richard Dawson Ogre Peasant Weird World

Annie & the Caldwells I Made It Can't Lose My (Soul) Luaka Bop

Tara Clerkin Trio The Turning Ground On The Turning Ground - EP World of Echo

Creole String Beans Here Come the Girls Shrimp Boots & Vintage Suits Threadhead Records

Rebirth Brass Band (I Feel Like) Busting Loose Ultimate Rebirth Brass Band Mardi Gras Records

Panorama Jazz Band I Almost Forgot About the Blues I Almost Forgot About the Blues - Single Panorama Records

