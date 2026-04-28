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Program Information
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show
Music
The Haberdasher
 The Man in the Gray Flannel suit Show  Contact Contributor
April 28, 2026, midnight
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
ALERT THE FIRST $49 MINUTES DID NOT RECORD SO THIS IS ONLY A LITTLE OVR HALF THE SHW

Hey Listeners,

I missed a couple of weeks, but I am back with stories and music to share. Plus it’s fund drive so we’ll talk about that too. It’s great to be here and I missed doing my Monday night thing.

The Haberdasher

Ken Pomeroy Days Getting Darker Cruel Joke Rounder
Black Belt Eagle Scout Nobody The Land, The Water, The Sky Saddle Creek
Ken Pomeroy & John Moreland Coyote Coyote - Single Rounder
Joy Harjo Stomp All Night Insomnia and Seven Steps to Grace Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
Ken Pomeroy Flannel Cowboy Christmas Lights In April Rounder
Continental Drifters Some of Shelly's Blues Continental Drifters Razor & Tie
Susan Cowsill Just Believe It (feat. Amanda Shaw & Mark Meaux) Just Believe It (Americana Remix) Threadhead Records
The Cowsills She Said To Me Global (Deluxe) Omnivore Recordings
The Cowsills Gettin' Into That Sunny, Sunny Feelin' Again The Cowsills Mercury Records
The Partridge Family I Can Feel Your Heartbeat Partridge Family Album Buddha Records
Peter Holsapple She and Me The Face of 68 Label 51 Recordings
The dB's Amplifier (2024 Remaster) Repercussion (2024 Remaster) Propeller Sound Recordings
The Hobart Brothers & Lil' Sis Hobart All Things Being Equal At Least We Have Each Other The Hobart Brothers & Lil' Sis Hobart
Jon Dee Graham Things Might Turn Out Right Knoxville Skyline - EP Jon Dee Graham
Angine de Poitrine Sherpa Vol.1 Angine de Poitrine
The Residents Rest Aria Meet the Residents Cryptic Corporation
Los Straitjackets New Siberia Jet Set (Bonus Track Version) Yep Roc Records
Angine de Poitrine Fabienk Vol.II Angine de Poitrine
Blue Orpheus Orchestra She Flies Through Starry Skies She Flies Through Starry Skies - Single 12277162 Records DK
Richard Dawson Ogre Peasant Weird World
Annie & the Caldwells I Made It Can't Lose My (Soul) Luaka Bop
Tara Clerkin Trio The Turning Ground On The Turning Ground - EP World of Echo
Creole String Beans Here Come the Girls Shrimp Boots & Vintage Suits Threadhead Records
Rebirth Brass Band (I Feel Like) Busting Loose Ultimate Rebirth Brass Band Mardi Gras Records
Panorama Jazz Band I Almost Forgot About the Blues I Almost Forgot About the Blues - Single Panorama Records

Download Program Podcast
01:11:00 1 April 27, 2026
WRIR Studios - Richmond, VA
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 01:11:00  128Kbps mp3
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