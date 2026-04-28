Professor Noura Erakat - Exit and Exception

Subtitle:

Program Type: 13

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Max Weiss, Noura Erakat

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: April 28, 2026, midnight

Summary: This episode is Professor Noura Erakat speaking at Princeton University on March 26, 2026, in a talk titled “Exit and Exception.”



It was the Edward W. Said Memorial Lecture, given in honor of the public intellectual and literary critic Edward W. Said, who was a Princeton grad and who taught in the English & Comparative Literature Department at Columbia University from 1963 until 2003.



Noura Erakat is Professor of Africana Studies and Criminal Justice at Rutgers University Newark, and the author of Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine.



The event was sponsored by the Edward W. Said Memorial Lecture Fund, the Princeton Department of English, and the Princeton Committee on Palestine.

Credits: Audio both recorded on-site and edited by Wilton Vought (last name rhymes with thought) of Essential Dissent.



If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent, the Edward W. Said Memorial Lecture Fund, the Princeton Department of English, the Princeton Committee on Palestine, AND the world's most helpful "sound guy" in McCosh Hall, whose name I can't remember.



2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!

Notes: There are TWO versions of this audio on the Radio4All server: Both are -24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3.



Version 1: The full audio (01:14:49) optimized for RADIO PLAY. I did not add an intro/mid/outro. This version includes an introduction by Princeton professor Max Weiss.



Version 2: A 59-minute RADIO READY edit. Includes my intro/mid/outro. Omits the introduction by Max Weiss and some of the Q&A.



Contact me for a link to the full audio in .wav format, which is best if you want to do your own edit.



To access my audio optimized for listening on a mobile device, follow the Essential Dissent podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/essential-dissent/id1464439315



—



Approximate Timeline for Version 1:



00:00:00 Max Weiss (Run Time: 8:02)

00:08:02 Noura Erakat (44:45)

00:52:47 Q&A minus the Q (22:02)

01:14:49 End



---



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio from radio4all.net, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to ensure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



