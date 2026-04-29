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Program Information
Cheeze Pleeze With Snarfdude and Daffodil
Weekly Program
 Snarfdude  Contact Contributor
April 29, 2026, midnight
It's our "Not Quite The Beatles" special as most of the beatles songs are really not that cheezy...but we found versions that are.

Download Program Podcast
00:29:45 1 April 26, 2026
In A Bunker
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 00:29:45  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 