Hope springs eternal. Spring is sprung and Angelique Kidjo drops Hope, a new album with an impressive guest list. Introducing A-100s two-tone ska, CDN guitarist Mike Murray with Ecuadorian singer Arianna Reda. Galicians Carlangas and Neboa launch new singles and Tablatronics wizard Karsh Kale is back. More musical optimism this hour from World Beat Canada Radio!
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Angelique Kidjo - Kakua (ft. Diamond Platinumz) Karsh Kale - Night Turns Empanadas Illegales - Cumbia Raja CANCON Mike Murray - Alma (ft. Arianna Reda) CANCON Airto Moreira and Ricardo Bacelar - Mestro Novo De Guine Novalima - Exodus A-100s - Rude And Lovely Baruka Som Systema - Puro Mambo Jembaa Groove - No Pain, No Gain Neboa - San Xoan Tamikrest - Tapsakin Taj Weekes - Climate Justice Carlangas - Familia S.L. Altin Gun - Benim Yarim