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Program Information
worldbeatcanada radio
exciting global music alternative to jukebox radio
Weekly Program
Cal Koat - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 30, 2026, midnight
Hope springs eternal. Spring is sprung and Angelique Kidjo drops Hope, a new album with an impressive guest list. Introducing A-100s two-tone ska, CDN guitarist Mike Murray with Ecuadorian singer Arianna Reda. Galicians Carlangas and Neboa launch new singles and Tablatronics wizard Karsh Kale is back. More musical optimism this hour from World Beat Canada Radio!
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Angelique Kidjo - Kakua (ft. Diamond Platinumz)
Karsh Kale - Night Turns
Empanadas Illegales - Cumbia Raja CANCON
Mike Murray - Alma (ft. Arianna Reda) CANCON
Airto Moreira and Ricardo Bacelar - Mestro Novo De Guine
Novalima - Exodus
A-100s - Rude And Lovely
Baruka Som Systema - Puro Mambo
Jembaa Groove - No Pain, No Gain
Neboa - San Xoan
Tamikrest - Tapsakin
Taj Weekes - Climate Justice
Carlangas - Familia S.L.
Altin Gun - Benim Yarim

59:58

World Beat Canada Radio May 2 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:58 1 April 30, 2026
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 00:59:58  128Kbps mp3
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