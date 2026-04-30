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Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
April 30, 2026, midnight
Dervish draws deep from the well of Irish tradition on their latest collection from The Great Irish Songbook Volume 2. Meanwhile The Ollam take trad someplace else entirely, featuring John McSherry and groovemonster Joe Dart. This hour features fresh track from Trouz Bras, North America's keepers of Breton music heritage and Newfoundland's Rum Ragged take us down The Road To Lushes Bight. Lard Tunderin', it must be Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
I NEED TO KNOW IF YOU BROADCAST THIS PROGRAM! CALL LETTERS, FEQUENCY, LOCATION, TIME, DAY. COURTESY PLEASE!
calkoat@gmail.com

Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel
The Cloverhearts - Heartbreaker
Haggis X-1 - Roots CANCON
Lucy MacNeil - The Amber Mandolin Set CANCON
Dervish - Tobar an tSaoil (ft. Moya Brennan)
Trouz Bras - Cheese Bourrees
Le Vent Du Nord - Adieu Du Village CANCON
Rum Ragged - The Road To Lushes Bight CANCON
Young Dubliners - Ashley Falls
The Ollam - The Burial Stone
Open The Door For Three - William Glen
The Rumjacks - Pulled From The Shore
Sketch - Bam The Tanjo

59:43

Celt In A Twist May 8 2026 Download Program Podcast
00:59:43 1 April 30, 2026
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 00:59:43  128Kbps mp3
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