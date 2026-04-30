Summary: Dervish draws deep from the well of Irish tradition on their latest collection from The Great Irish Songbook Volume 2. Meanwhile The Ollam take trad someplace else entirely, featuring John McSherry and groovemonster Joe Dart. This hour features fresh track from Trouz Bras, North America's keepers of Breton music heritage and Newfoundland's Rum Ragged take us down The Road To Lushes Bight. Lard Tunderin', it must be Celt In A Twist!