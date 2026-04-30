Dervish draws deep from the well of Irish tradition on their latest collection from The Great Irish Songbook Volume 2. Meanwhile The Ollam take trad someplace else entirely, featuring John McSherry and groovemonster Joe Dart. This hour features fresh track from Trouz Bras, North America's keepers of Breton music heritage and Newfoundland's Rum Ragged take us down The Road To Lushes Bight. Lard Tunderin', it must be Celt In A Twist!
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Afro Celt Sound System - The Lockdown Reel The Cloverhearts - Heartbreaker Haggis X-1 - Roots CANCON Lucy MacNeil - The Amber Mandolin Set CANCON Dervish - Tobar an tSaoil (ft. Moya Brennan) Trouz Bras - Cheese Bourrees Le Vent Du Nord - Adieu Du Village CANCON Rum Ragged - The Road To Lushes Bight CANCON Young Dubliners - Ashley Falls The Ollam - The Burial Stone Open The Door For Three - William Glen The Rumjacks - Pulled From The Shore Sketch - Bam The Tanjo