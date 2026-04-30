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Program Information
Voices of the Community
Voices of the Community Archives Highlight Series
13
Krista Kanalakis, Susan Stewart Clark, Judy Brown
 Voices of the Community  Contact Contributor
April 30, 2026, midnight
Chronic crises (homelessness, underfunding, food scarcity) were already impacting our communities, and the pandemic only accelerated the impact, which hasn't been solved in our post-pandemic world; But civic innovation might be. San Francisco’s trailblazers share how government, tech, and communities are collaborating to tackle old problems in bold new ways.
Host: George Koster
Co-host & Edited by: Eric Estrada
Graphic Artwork: Kasey Nance

Guest: Krista Kanalakis, Susan Stewart Clark, Judy Brown
We are opening the archives from when we first launched the show as part of a class at City College of San Francisco's KCSF.
Across a decade on air, chronic crises we identified years ago only got worse in the pandemic and continue to plague our communities today as they struggle to address these familiar crises such as under funded governments, unhoused citizens, drug overdoses, and food scarcity.

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00:00:00 1 April 30, 2026
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