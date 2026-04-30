Notes: This week's show features stories from France 24, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://youthspeaksout.net/swr260501.mp3 (29:00)



From FRANCE- This week there was much news and concern about press freedom- on Press Freedom Day, both Reporters Without Borders and the Civil Liberties Union for Europe released annual surveys of the state of the press. First a review of the annual index of press freedom by country- overall the scores were the lowest since the index began in 2002. Then a press review on a report published by a far-right group in France on public media, suggesting that France 24 and other government funded sources are not neutral and should be removed from taxpayer support. Not unlike public radio and TV in the US- only France did not cancel support at this time. Then a report by the Civil Liberties Union says press freedom in Europe is under threat, journalists are receiving threats, and there are concentrations of media ownership. Not unlike in the US. Then an interview with Jonathan Day, from the Civil Liberties Union of Europe. They discuss the media being a tool shaped by politicians and the rich and powerful. Across Europe there are issues with the independence of media. In the US the press pool for the President is selected by the presidential team and anyone questioning him is subjected to humiliating criticism. Jonathan says that when media freedom goes the rest of democracy is not far behind.



From JAPAN- The Japanese PM Takaichi spoke on the phone to the president of Iran about their ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz and her concern for other Japanese citizens on ships stranded in the Gulf. Trump claimed that Iran said they were in a state of collapse but Iran denied this. The head of UNICEF appealed for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the wars on Iran and Lebanon because of the number of children killed in the fighting. At the UN delegates are gathered to review the crucial Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons while several countries are discussing expanding their arsenals.



From CUBA- The US Justice Department has finally agreed to allow the defense lawyers for Venezuelan President Maduro and Celia Flores to be paid by the Venezuelan government. There is an upcoming ballot initiative in California imposing a one-time tax on billionaires assets. The Iranian RedCrescent submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court documenting US and Israeli war crimes.





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¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts



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