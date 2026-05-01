Host Ali Abunimah sits down with Maha Hussaini, the head of Media and Public Engagement at Euro Med Human Rights Monitor. She tells us about their new report that exposes sexual violence against Palestinians in Israeli prisons and detention centres as a de facto state policy, used as a tool of subjugation and destruction.
While Washington attempts to portray the three-week extension of the US brokered so-called ceasefire as a diplomatic breakthrough, the reality across Lebanon reveals a war that has merely shifted its form. The Electronic Intifada’s contributor Roqayah Chamseddine reports from south Lebanon.
On the Resistance Report, Jon Elmer breaks down the latest footage of Hizballah-built armed drones that are taking a deadly toll on the invading Israeli army.
Produced by Pierre Loiselle, Nora Barrows-Friedman and Tamara Nassar. Music by Greg Wilson.
Electronic Intifada Radio is a weekly program highlighting the news, interviews and reports from The Electronic Intifada website, podcast and livestream broadcast with host Nora Barrows-Friedman.
The Electronic Intifada is an independent online news publication and educational resource focusing on Palestine, its people, politics, culture and place in the world. Founded in 2001, The Electronic Intifada has won awards and earned widespread recognition for publishing original, high-quality news and analysis, and first-person accounts and reviews. The Electronic Intifada’s writers and reporters include Palestinians and others living inside Palestine and everywhere else that news about Palestine and Palestinians is made. https://electronicintifada.net