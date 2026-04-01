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Program Information
State Of The City reports
Mandelson was given US Ambassador job so he could spy for Israel
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
May 1, 2026, midnight
https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/04/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-19/
#1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]
Full interviews with...
#2 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford, ambassador Mandelson got UK intel 4 Israel, Charles-Trump visit, Golders Green, mentally ill attacker - 00:35:00
#3 - EXCLUSIVE Nigel Day CND and Nuke-Watch latest deployment of US and UK nuclear weapons in the UK April 2026 - 00:35:00
#4 - King Charles addresses US Congress, then Trump and Charles State banquet speeches - 00:50:00
#5 - Crispin Flintoff, Ukrainian arsonists alleged paid by Mossad officer 'El Money' - 00:04:00
#6 - King Charles tried to sell estate land contaminated with toxic illegal waste to Wigan council - 00:04:00

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04:00:00 1 May 1, 2026
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 May 1, 2026
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 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 May 1, 2026
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 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 May 1, 2026
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 00:50:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 May 1, 2026
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 00:04:00  64Kbps mp3
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Download Program Podcast
04:00:00 1 May 1, 2026
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 00:04:00  64Kbps mp3
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