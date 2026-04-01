Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 30m show - [right click to download]

Full interviews with...

#2 - EXCLUSIVE Peter Ford, ambassador Mandelson got UK intel 4 Israel, Charles-Trump visit, Golders Green, mentally ill attacker - 00:35:00

#3 - EXCLUSIVE Nigel Day CND and Nuke-Watch latest deployment of US and UK nuclear weapons in the UK April 2026 - 00:35:00

#4 - King Charles addresses US Congress, then Trump and Charles State banquet speeches - 00:50:00

#5 - Crispin Flintoff, Ukrainian arsonists alleged paid by Mossad officer 'El Money' - 00:04:00

#6 - King Charles tried to sell estate land contaminated with toxic illegal waste to Wigan council - 00:04:00