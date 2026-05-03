Summary: 1. When I B on tha Mic - Rakim

2. The Big Picture (intro) - Big L

3. Follow Instructions - M.O.P.

4. Main Event - Special Teamz

5. Seen It All - Screwball

6. Hand It Down - Memphis Bleek

7. The Best Part - J-Live

8. It Just Don't Stop - Big Shug

9. Ding (instrumental)

10. Recognize (instrumental)

11. Boom (instrumental)

12. Mathematics (instrumental)

13. BEP Empire (instrumental)

14. Nas Is Like (instrumental)

15. So Ghetto (instrumental)

16. Click (instrumental)

17. Sixth Sense (instrumental)

18. Part of my Life (instrumental)

19. The Return (instrumental)