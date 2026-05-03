1. When I B on tha Mic - Rakim 2. The Big Picture (intro) - Big L 3. Follow Instructions - M.O.P. 4. Main Event - Special Teamz 5. Seen It All - Screwball 6. Hand It Down - Memphis Bleek 7. The Best Part - J-Live 8. It Just Don't Stop - Big Shug 9. Ding (instrumental) 10. Recognize (instrumental) 11. Boom (instrumental) 12. Mathematics (instrumental) 13. BEP Empire (instrumental) 14. Nas Is Like (instrumental) 15. So Ghetto (instrumental) 16. Click (instrumental) 17. Sixth Sense (instrumental) 18. Part of my Life (instrumental) 19. The Return (instrumental)
Friday 6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Monday 8PM GMT+2 - YouRadio.nl, Alphen aan den Rijn, Netherlands
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 CJUM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101 (CIOI 101.5 FM) Hamilton, Ontario
Sunday 12AM (Saturday Overnight) - Met Radio 1280 AM CJTM Toronto, Ontario
Monday 12PM GMT+1 - CodeSouth.FM, Bristol South West England
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